MIRPURKHAS- An elderly heart patient died in the medical ward of Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital due to alleged negligence of the staff on Wednesday night.

Relatives of the deceased angered over his death, and they beat a doctor and a male nurse.

The deceased named Sadique was brought in serious condition to the emergency ward of the hospital; and then he was shifted to the medical ward where the staff, in the absence of the doctor, provided him first aid. After some time, he died. After his death, doctor arrived and pronounced him dead. It angered the relatives of the deceased, and they disturbed the peace of the hospital. Police was called to the hospital, and they saved the doctor and a male nurse from torture.

On the other hand, Mirpurkhas Municipal Committee (MC) Vice Chairman Fareed Ahmed Khan claimed that MC Chairman Farooq Jameel Durrani had lost support of the majority of the councillors; and therefore he was not able to preside over the MC meetings. He stated this during a press conference here. A number of councillors were present on the occasion.