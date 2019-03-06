Share:

LAHORE-Renowned Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane and acclaimed singer Uzair Jaswal are now officially the University of London’s prestigious graduates. The two attended their convocation ceremony of University of London and took to Instagram to share the news.

Mawra took to Instagram and wrote: “A few moments in life are just so intense & profound that in that very moment one doesn’t know what to do with it. I truly didn’t think I would ever graduate alongside my career but today while I walked on that stage all I felt was gratitude, so much gratitude for living this life, for having the best of all worlds, for all the Love & prayers all of you say for me, for all the faith my faculty has always shown in me! I’m just so so thankful.”

The singer penned a lengthy note on his Instagram and wrote: “It’s been a long time coming, proved to be a little tough due to my little side endeavours (I like to do a bit of acting in between and I dabble with music too sometimes),” he shared.

“But for real. I am super stoked and really humbled by today. I couldn’t have done it without my parents being there by my side every step of the way and my teachers being so patient with me and so supportive of me.”