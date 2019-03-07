Share:

LAHORE : City traffic police department on Wednesday banned the entry of motorcycle-rickshaws on several city roads including Mall Road and Canal Road.

A traffic police spokesman said all traffic officers and wardens are directed to strictly implement the ban imposed by authorities on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

“This (action) will also help us control road accidents in the city,” Inspector Arif Ali Rana said in a statement issued on Wednesday. He said the motorcycle-rickshaws would not be allowed to move on all major city roads including The Mall, Jail Road, Canal Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, and in the cantonment area.

Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik ordered the traffic officers to fully implement the ban and take action against the violators. Similarly, the police are also directed to take strict action against the underage drivers.