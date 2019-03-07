Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amid the opposition uproar, the National Assembly finally passed the mini-budget with a majority vote on Wednesday, more than a month after the PTI-led coalition government presented it in the house.

The government had also made some amendments in the mini budget called the “The Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019”, which was tabled on January 23.

The opposition parties staged a walkout of the session for not getting permission to move a resolution to condemn the controversial remarks of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

The main opposition parties not only rejected the mini-budget but also supported the religio-political parties’ walkout over Vawda statement issue.

Earlier, the opposition members while shouting slogans gathered around the speaker’s podium.

However, the PTI government got the mini-budget passed by the assembly with a majority vote.

In order to address the concerns of local manufacturers of motor vehicles, it has been proposed in the mini-budget to allow non-filers to purchase locally manufactured vehicles irrespective of engine capacity.

It has been proposed to exempt advance tax on profit paid on Pakistan Banao Certificate, SARMAYA-E-PAKISTAN LIMITED and Duty Drawback Bonds.

Ten percent federal excise duty was also proposed for locally manufactured motor vehicles of engine capacity of 1800cc and above.

In the absence of opposition, Finance Minister Asad Umar winding up the debate on the mini-budget, welcomed the proposal of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Shairf to formulate the charter of economy.

He said that the opposition parties should present concrete proposals for economic issues instead of making political point scoring.

In response to the criticism by Shehbaz about taking loans, Umar clarified that the incumbent government is borrowing loans in order to pay the interest and repay previous loans taken by the last government.

He further clarified that inflation had increased by only 3 percent during the first six months of the incumbent government as against 5.5 percent increase in the first six months of PML-N’s tenure and 10 percent increase in initial months of the PPP.

The minister said that the GDP growth of the country would be improved during the first year of the PTI government as against the average GDP growth of 4.5 percent during the PML-N tenure.

He once again clarified that the government had not presented

the Second Supplementary Budget to generate revenues rather it was presented to attract investments, exports and trade incentives.

Asad informed the house the government is not accepting the tough conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loan programme.

Despite facing challenges on the external front, the government had decided not to take the IMF programme, which is against the interest of our people.

He rejected the statement of Shehbaz Shairf that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has declined by 77 percent. The FDI fell by only 17 percent in last few months.

Asad Umar criticised the economic policies of the previous two governments of PPP and PML-N. The structure of economy was weakened during the last ten years due to the economic policies of the PPP and PML-N, he added.

The government, in its second mini-budget, had provided relief to print media industry, small and medium enterprises (SME), agriculture, housing, industry and boosting stock market.

The tax rate was being reduced from 39 percent to 20 percent for income of banks arising out of the additional SME financing, agricultural financing and low cost housing.

The government, in the mini-budget, had also announced to establish Rs 5 billion revolving fund for interest-free loans to provide low-income housing.

It also reduced the tax on wedding halls up to 500 square feet to Rs5,000 from existing Rs20,000 in order to facilitate the poor segment of the society.

The government in this budget had targeted expensive mobile phones and luxury cars for taxation. It also allowed the non-taxpayers to purchase vehicles up to 1300cc. Besides, it announced to withdraw withholding tax on banking deposits and transactions for the filers in order to encourage them.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that he did not keep his word that he would not beg for loans.

“Imran Khan moved around the world for begging... Even the prime minister personally went to meet head of the IMF,” he said.

Bilawal said that the PML-N government increased GDP growth rate from three to 5.8 percent but during the last seven months, the growth rate has come down to four percent.

PML-N’s senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, taking part in the debate, said that the national economy suffered badly and Foreign Direct Investment got reduced during the first seven months of PTI’s government.

“The economic growth has slowed down due to the policies of present government,” he said, adding that the masses were bearing burden of failure of government’s policies.