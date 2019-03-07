Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief and former senior minister, Sikandar Hayat Sherpao has asked the National Accountability Bureau to take notice of corruption scam in the Bus Rapid Transit project and initiate a probe against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for misappropriation of funds.

While addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, he alleged that PTI led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government broke all its previous records of corruption in the BRT project. The project, he said, was politically motivated, and which was designed to gain political mileage in the last general elections in the country.

Sikandar Sherpao lamented that the project was still not finalised despite a whooping escalation in its cost, and extending the deadline for project completion time and again. He urged the NAB chairman to take notice of the misappropriations of funds and find out the reasons that why the estimated cost of the project augmented and why the project was not accomplished well in time within the approved time schedule and why the resources of a financially weak province were misused, he added.

The QWP leader deplored the cost of the BRT project which has gone up from Rs49 billion to over Rs100 billion due to the modifications in its design and adjustment of the Asian Development Bank funds, and also called for taking in-time measures to redress the grievances of the affected trade and business communities.

Flanked by party local leaders and workers, Sikandar Sherpao demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee to probe alleged irregularities in the project.