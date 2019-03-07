Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a bail petition filed by former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon Housing Society scam.

On NAB’s request, a two-judge bench consisting of Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed and Justice Waqas Rauf granted more time to submit reply in the post-arrest bail petitions till March 14.

The PML-N leaders’ counsel contended that NAB had nominated them in the housing society case sans having any evidence against them.

The counsel further said that his clients had extended full cooperation to the accountability watchdog during investigation and also gave all the documents required so as to prove them innocent regarding the Paragon City Society case.

The petitioner said that they were being punished by filing fake cases on political grounds. On March 4, Special Judge Accountability Court Syed Najamul Hassan extended the judicial remand of Khawaja brothers in the case until March 19.

They are accused of launching Paragon City housing project through their benamidars. As per the bureau, the Paragon City was an illegal society as it had not been approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

Taking to media after the court proceedings, Saad said that the ongoing cases against them were political victimisation.

He said the PML-N leaders raised the standard of government institutions but did not get any reward for it. He said: “It is a tradition in the country that whosoever works for the national uplift is punished for it, he regretted. “However, we have no sorrow for it,” he said. Regarding the tension between the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and India, he said that the opposition had played a more responsible role than the federal government to fight the situation.