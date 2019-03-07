Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has said that the National Action Plan (NAP) was being implemented keeping in view the interest of the nation.

PM Imran presided over a meeting of the federal cabinet in which the cabinet was taken in confidence on matters pertaining to national security and implantation of NAP was reviewed.

Briefing media on cabinet decisions in Islamabad, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the direction by the prime minister indicates that the PTI government has no personal enmity with any person.

Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi briefed the meeting about progress on the NAP. The cabinet reiterated the commitment for complete implementation of the National Action Plan.

According to sources PM Imran Khan said that all political parties are signatory to National Action Plan of 2014 that includes a provision that soil of Pakistan will not be used against any other country. He said the activities of proscribed organizations are already banned in the country.

Cabinet decided that strategy regarding action against proscribed organizations will be made in consultation with all parliamentary leaders.