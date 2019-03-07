Share:

BAHAWALPUR : The police have arrested notorious drug smuggler namely Rashid alias Babba and recovered over one kilogram of hashish from his possession.

Babba was wanted by police of several districts including in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

A police official confirmed that drug smuggler Rashid alias Babba had been taken into custody.

Babba used to supply hashish and other narcotics to several areas and he was wanted by police of several districts. “Following intelligence information confirming the presence of Babba in Bahawalpur city,” a police party of Saddar Police Station conducted raid at a house and arrested him,” a spokesman of police said.

PS Saddar SHO Aamir Hussain Ghauri said that the police recovered over one kg hashish from the possession of the accused. Saddar police have lodged a case against the suspect under 9C.

“Babba was also arrested by police of different police stations in past and over 120 kilograms of hashish were recovered from him,” the police officer said, adding, that the accused had already been wanted by police of several other districts. Further probe was underway.