The number people injured in the explosion that hit on Thursday the main bus station in the northern Indian city of Jammu, located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, has risen to 26, while one person was killed, local media reported.

According to previous reports, 18 people were injured in the blast. According to reports police said that the grenade detonated under a bus and most of the casualties are among the drivers and conductors. Police cordoned off the site of the explosion.

The incident took place amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan over the disputed Kashmir region. On Wednesday, the Indian Army warned Pakistan that any further provocations would have "dire consequences."