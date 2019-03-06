Share:

ISLAMABAD- National University of Modern Languages on Wednesday held a blood donation camp for thalassemia patients where students donated blood.

A statement said that a large number of students, faculty and staff members gathered in the blood donation camp at NUML in Islamabad to donate blood for thalassemia patients of Pakistan Thalassemia Centre.

The donation camp was arranged by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and donation drive drew a huge response from the students, faculty members and staff and especially girls who turned up to donate blood for children suffering from thalassemia and other patients.

Director Administration NUML Brig (R) Zia ul Hassan Sahi, who also visited the donation camp, said, “The practice of voluntarily blood donating is very low in Pakistan. Such drives will encourage young students to go for voluntary donations.” He appreciated the students and staff members for donating blood for noble cause.

Manager Administration Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Raja Jhangir said that blood donation collected from NUML will be used for Thalassemia patients of Pakistan Thalassemia Centre only. He said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal striving hard to facilitate the deprived and needy patients.

He thanked NUML administration for helping in setting up a blood donation camp in the varsity and he also lauded the passion of students, faculty and staff in donating blood. He said in few hours 127 blood donations were given by NUML students.