Share:

ISLAMABAD : In an unprecedented move, some lawmakers from the opposition mainly the religio-political parties in the Wednesday’s National Assembly proceedings offered Maghrib prayer inside the National Assembly.

The opposition mainly led religio-political parties’ members during the mini-budget debate staged a strong protest for not getting permission to move resolution to condemn the remarks of Federal Minister Faisal Vawda.

The opposition members staging protest all of sudden placed their scarf inside the National Assembly and started offering prayers.

MMA leader and son of JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Maulana Asad Mehmood led the Maghrib prayer in front of the NA speaker dice. PML-N members Khwaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal with the members of JUI-F and Jamaat-e-Islami also offered the prayer. Some of the members were also seen taking their pictures with their mobiles.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser after watching these opposition members immediately suspended the house for Maghrib prayer for ten minutes.

Earlier, these opposition members shouting slogans tore the copies of the agenda when NA Speaker Asad Qaiser refused to allow them to bring the resolution against Vawda.

They raised slogans ‘Gustakh Rasool Par lanat‘, ‘Vawda ka jo yar hai- Ghadar hai Ghadar hai’. The house also echoed with the slogans of ‘Nara Takbeer –Allah ho Akbar’ when JUI-F member Maulana Asad Mehmood was not allowed to move the resolution. The opposition members raising these slogans also gathered around the speaker’s podium. Later, all the opposition members walked out from the proceedings of the house when Minister for Finance Asad Umar was winding up the budget debate.