LAHORE - Opposition staged a walkout from the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday to protest against disallowing ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment of his cardiac ailment.

The House passed Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan Bill 2019 after the chair declared the amendment motions moved by the Opposition legislators as withdrawn due to their absence.

The proceedings started two hours and five minutes behind the schedule with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

On the start of the proceedings PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Iqbal stood on point of order and drew attention of the chair towards deteriorating health of Nawaz Sharif in jail. He said that doctors in London had already made it clear that they could provide treatment but Nawaz Sharif had not been allowed to proceed abroad. He said that the PML-N would not take part in the proceedings till satisfactory reply.

PML-N’s Khawaja Imran Nazir said that health of Nawaz Sharif was not good for the last 59 days. He said that PTI Chairman would be responsible for any damage to Nawaz Sharif. The opposition staged a walkout while chanting slogans as Law Minister Raja Basharat stood up to respond to the point of order.

Law Minister said that the Opposition has boycotted the proceedings without listening to the viewpoint of the government which was not a democratic attitude.

On getting reports of illness of Nawaz Sharif last day, he said, arrangements were made immediately for his shifting from the jail to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. But Nawaz Sharif refused to go to the hospital, he said, adding, he was a strange blue eyed prisoner who wanted prison and treatment on own terms.

He said that the government was ready to provide treatment from any doctor. But if Nawaz Sharif wanted to get treatment from doctors in London, he should spend from billions of looted money for their visit to Pakistan, the minister said, adding, the government would extend full cooperation. He said that the government had to look at rules and regulations and not the individual benefit of Nawaz Sharif.

Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik condemned attitude of the Opposition. He said that a person who had served as Chief Minister twice and remained Prime Minister for three terms had not built a single hospital from where he could get treatment. For him, he said, the masses were just like herds of sheep. He said that sons and business of Nawaz Sharif was out of Pakistan and now he wanted to proceed abroad for treatment. He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to come to Pakistan only for ruling the country. He said that such attitude was highly condemnable. He demanded treatment of Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan like other citizens.

Minister for Commerce, Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to flee Pakistan. He said new corruption cases were surfacing every day which was a difficult situation for Nawaz Sharif.

During government business, the House passed Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan Bill 2019. The chair declared the amendment motions moved by the Opposition legislators as withdrawn due to their absence.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 11:30am.