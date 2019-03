Share:

Over 192,000 Hajj applications have been received till Wednesday under government scheme in various branches of 14 designated banks across the country.

According to a spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the designated branches of 14 banks received 192,155 applications through online data entry process so far.

The last day of submitting Hajj applications is March 9. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has directed the banks to complete online the data entry process in time.