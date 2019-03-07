Share:

Sports Punjab Director General Nadeem Sarwar has expressed his hope that Pakistan Special Olympic contingent will offer reasonable performance in the upcoming Special Olympics World Summer Games 2019 scheduled to be organized at Dubai and Abu Dhabi from March 14, 2019. The opening ceremony will take place on March 14, 2019 at Dubai.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, in a statement on Thursday, said Pakistan athletes are very talented and well prepared for the sports extravaganza. “Sports Board Punjab provided best training facilities to Pakistan contingent for the preparation of Special Olympics World Summer Games,” he added.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said members of Pakistan contingent got top level training at SBP’s sports venues such as State of the Art International Swimming Complex, athletics tartan track, gymnasiums and cycling velodrome at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

“We are quite confident that Pakistan athletes will live up to the expectations and grab good number of medals in the multi-sport event”.

Special Olympics Pakistan Vice-chairman Aneesur Rehman expressed his gratitude to DG Sports Punjab NadeemS arwar for facilitating Pakistan special athletes in best possible manner during training for the grand sporting event.

“Sports Board Punjab under the directives of DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar extended ideal training facilities to our athletes and we are quite hopeful of handsome performances during the Special Olympics World Summer Games”.