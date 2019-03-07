Share:

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Thursday appreciated Pakistan Navy (PN) for its capability and performance after it had timely detected and thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter Pakistani territorial waters.

“The PN is well-equipped of giving a befitting response to any kind of Indian aggression,” CNS Admiral Abbasi remarked during his visit to coastal installations and frontline zone where Pakistan naval forces have been deployed.

He met officers, praised their efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols and instructed them to be highly active and vigilant at all times.

He expressed satisfaction over naval forces’ operational preparedness for an effective response to any possible tactics of the enemy forces.