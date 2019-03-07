The Turkish government has presented its proposals on the Strategic Economic Framework(SEF) to the government of Pakistan. The decision to enter into
The Turkish Vice President, Fuat Oktay has written to Finance Minister acknowledging the receipt of proposals from Pakistan side and presenting additional proposals from the Turkish side. The proposals by the two countries cover trade, tourism, healthcare, hospitality industry, education, housing, agriculture, aviation, and banking.
Following the successful visit of PM Imran Khan to Turkey in January 2019, major progress is taking place in operationalizing the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) between Pakistan and Turkey.
The purpose of SEF is to enhance
Cooperation between Pakistan Railways and TUDEMSAS (Turkish Railway Car Company) and TULOMSAS (Turkish Locomotive and Engine Company) for rail vehicles production maintenance, repair and operation
Turkey has expressed interest in developing
Turkey intends to provide technical support in order to enhance promotion, marketing of tourism, advertising image of the country and production of promotional material. Seminars will be organized reciprocally.
Pakistan has recommended signing of an MoU on cooperation in the field of investment focusing on auto industry, special economic zones, food processing, mining and minerals besides construction sector and tourism. Pakistan looks up to Turkish cooperation in
Similarly, both sides have expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of educational services, inter-university exchange programs and
The Pak-Turkey SEF will serve as the overarching strategic policy framework for investment and trade relations. A