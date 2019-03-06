Share:

“If it can be written, or thought,

it can be filmed.”

–Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick, an American filmmaker frequently cited as one of the greatest and most influential personalities in global cinematic history, died on 7th March 1999 at the age of 70. Kubrick created a total of thirteen films in his career, and all received critical acclaim for their unconventional exploration of the human psyche. Recognized as a key name in auteur cinema, Kubrick was known for his perfectionist methods and his direct involvement in all aspects of the film-making process, including writing, directing and researching. Most of his films made use of unprecedented innovations, such as the visual effects in 2001: Space Odyssey (1968) that earned Kubrick his first personal Oscar.

Creative differences and notoriety amidst Hollywood circles compelled Kubrick to spend the latter part of his career in the UK, where he worked with greater artistic freedom on projects such as Dr. Strangelove (1964). Most of Kubrick’s films, such as A Clockwork Orange (1971) were controversial in their reception, but are now regarded cult classics amidst film critics and enthusiasts. According to director Steven Spielberg, “Nobody could shoot a picture better in history.”