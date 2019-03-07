A three-member delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Thursday left for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit to explore potential in furniture sector besides visiting different cities for opening outlets of Pakistan hand-made world class furniture brands.
Prior to his departure for Jeddah, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said this tour was arranged at the invitation from Saudi investors and businessmen.
He further said they will also hold meetings with their counterparts to chalk out a combined business strategy to enhance trade between both the countries.
He said Saudi Arabia was our true friend and brotherly country while every Pakistani considered Saudi Arabia as his second home. Both countries were connected with each other through religious, cultural and economic linkages which provided fresh impetus to their relations, he added.