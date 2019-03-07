Share:

A three-member delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Thursday left for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit to explore potential in furniture sector besides visiting different cities for opening outlets of Pakistan hand-made world class furniture brands.

Prior to his departure for Jeddah, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said this tour was arranged at the invitation from Saudi investors and businessmen.

He said during official visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the Saudi delegation also expressed their interest in investing in furniture sector besides offering the same investment opportunity in Saudi Arab through joint venture.

He said Saudi Arabia is a big deal for Pakistani furniture producers after UAE as there is great potential of expanding furniture trade as Pakistani handmade traditional furniture is at higher demands in international markets.

He further said they will also hold meetings with their counterparts to chalk out a combined business strategy to enhance trade between both the countries.

Mian Kashif underscored that there should be regular exchange of meetings between the investors and businessmen of the both countries. It will open up new avenues of investment and further boost the relations between the two countries, he added.

He said Saudi Arabia was our true friend and brotherly country while every Pakistani considered Saudi Arabia as his second home. Both countries were connected with each other through religious, cultural and economic linkages which provided fresh impetus to their relations, he added.