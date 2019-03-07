Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved, in principle, the first-ever ‘National Tariff Policy’ of the country that aims at ensuring transparency, predictability and institutionalizing the entire structure of tariff regime of the country.

The draft policy, approved by the prime minister, will be presented before the federal cabinet for its consideration. Highlighting salient features of the policy, Secretary Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha said the major objectives of the National Tariff Policy (NTP), which has been drafted after detailed and comprehensive discussions with the stakeholders, was to improve competitiveness through access to raw materials, increase employment opportunities by attracting investment through transparent and predictable tariff regime and remove anomalies in tariff structure, causing distortions.

Policy principles include tariff as a trade policy instrument, reducing exemptions and concessions, cascading tariff structures with stage of processing of a product, strategic protection to domestic industry and competitive import substitution.

The new policy also envisages establishment of a broad-based Tariff Policy Centre in the Ministry of Commerce to formulate proposals for improving tariff structure in pursuance of the objectives of the National Tariff Policy.

The prime minister appreciated efforts of commerce ministry in formulating a comprehensive tariff policy for the first time in the history of the country which, he said, will greatly restore confidence of the business community by providing a transparent, predictable and institutionalised structure for tariff setting.

The prime minister observed that the economy, especially the trade and industrial development suffered in past due to ad-hocism and unpredictability of tariff structure resulting in capture of the economy by vested interests and rampant corruption.

OBJECTIVES OF POLICY

The National Tariff Policy 2018 aims to achieve objectives of improving competitiveness of manufacturing, including the export sector, through duty-free access to imported raw materials by rationalising the tariff structure. The objectives of the National Tariff Policy also included increasing employment opportunities by attracting efficiency-seeking investment in the manufacturing sector by making tariff regime transparent and predictable, to lessen the distortions in the domestic price structure and improve consumer welfare by reducing the burden of excessive protection and to remove anomalies in the tariff structure which is causing distortions between sectors and in the value chain of the same sectors.

PRINCIPLES OF POLICY

The policy envisages that it will be employed as an instrument of trade rather than revenue. The tariffs will be leveraged for creating the right balance between trade liberalisation and time-bound protection. The tariff structure will be simplified by reducing exemptions and concessions. The principle of vertical consistency through cascading tariff structures (increasing tariff with stages of processing of a product) will be retained so that at any point in time, tariffs on inputs are lower than (or at least equal to) the tariff on the finished product. Besides, the steepness in escalation of tariffs will be reduced. The domestic industry will be provided ‘strategic protection’ against the foreign competition during the infancy phase keeping in view the cost of doing business. The protection will be time-bound and phased out so as to make the industry globally competitive.

POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS

These policy recommendations will be implemented in a period of five years starting from the Budget 2019-20. The tariff slabs will be re-fixed at 0 percent, 5 pc, 10 pc, 15 pc and 20 pc, by fiscal year 2020. The tariff lines currently at 16 percent will be brought down to 15 percent; the tariff lines at 11 percent will be brought down to 10 percent; the tariff lines in fifth schedule from 4 percent to 9 percent will be merged into 5 percent general slab.

The tariffs on raw materials, intermediate and capital goods, not locally produced, at tariff slabs higher than 3 percent will be brought two slabs down in 5 years. The tariffs on locally-produced, raw materials, intermediate and capital goods, at tariff slabs higher than 3 percent will be brought, one slab down in5 years. The additional customs duty of 2 percent will be reduced by 1 percent each year, starting from FY 2023-24. The difference in the rates of tariff for the commercial importers and the industrial users of raw materials, intermediate and capital goods will be eliminated in three-year time to reduce misuse of such differentials and to provide access to such essential materials for SMEs.