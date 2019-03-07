Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PSX continued to witness bearish trend on Wednesday as KSE 100-index fell by 120.41 points (0.30 percent) to close at 39,568 points. On Wednesday, the market opened with 39,688 points, bounced by 140 points during the first hour of the business, taking the total index to 39828 points. During some day hours, the market moved down and index decreased by 63 and later to 184 points, taking the total index to 39504 points. The negative drift continued till the end and 100 index closed with negative 120.41 points. The KSE 30 index and KSE all shares index also witnessed the negative trends and decreased by 77.71 and 129.42 points, closing at 18944.13 and 28839.75 points respectively.

Out of 40,729 trades, a total of 81,422,480 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.938 billion. Out of 348 companies, share prices of 140 companies recorded increase while 185 companies registered decrease whereas 23 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab Ltd with a volume of 18,104,000 and price per share of Rs 14.00, Unity Foods Ltd with the volume of 5,984,500 and per share price of Rs 17.49 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 5,185,500 and price per share of Rs 6.21.