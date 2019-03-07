Share:

An assembly LGH marks World Hearing Day

LAHORE (STAFF REPORTER): Lahore General Hospital arranged a symposium and a walk on Wednesday to mark World Hearing Day.

Speaking at the seminar, Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute/Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that use of pressure horn, high volume music and noise pollution were injurious to hearing ability.

He stressed the need for taking steps to save this gift of nature. He said that there was no substitute of this natural gift even after advancement in medical science and invention of hearing devices.

for peace

Multan (STaff Reporter): An NGO, the Youth Commission for Human Rights, has held experience-sharing workshops with the members of Wasaib Aman Kath on the culmination of the project, said a press release on Wednesday.

Wasaib Aman Kath is an initiative of the YCHR under which special assemblies were arranged to promote interfaith harmony and peace in Bosan Town’s UC Jungle Kalran in Multan.

A total of 40 members of Wasaib Aman Kath sat together to share their experiences. The YCHR director laid stress on continuing such sittings for the cause.

Transfers, postings

LAHORE (STAFF REPORTER): The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred Environment Secretary Zafar Nasrullah Khan and posted him as Secretary Housing.

According to a notification, Auqaf Secretary Zulfikar Ghumman has been posted as Secretary Zakat/ Ushr. Asadur Rehman Gilani has been appointed as Secretary Environment while Alamgir Khan is the new Auqaf Secretary.

Zakat and Ushr Secretary Asim Iqbal and Housing Secretary Hasan Iqbal have been made OSDs.