LAHORE - Member Punjab Assembly Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari was sworn in as Punjab Minister for Information and Culture in a simple but impressive ceremony held here at the Governor House.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers including Raja Basharat, Ch Zaheeruddin, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Nouman Langrial, Mohsin Leghari, members of the civil society and government functionaries attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Samsam Bukhari has replaced Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan who resigned the other day after a controversial statement about the Hindu community.

On assuming charge of his department, the Minister held a news conference at DGPR office later Wednesday evening.

The Minister said that it was imperative that media and Information Department should remain on the same page on national issues. He, however, said that government will welcome constructive criticism by the media. “But, we do expect appreciation from it [media] on the good performance of our government”.

The Minister lauded Pakistani media’s role during recent tension between India and Pakistan, stating that media discharged its duties in a responsible manner.

On the other hand, he added, the Indian media got exposed in the world due to its concocted narrative.

Samsam Hussain Bukhari said that the way present Pakistani leadership had highlighted the Kashmir issue, during the recent Pakistan-India conflict, in the comity of nation is unprecedented.

He, while paying tributes to Pak Armed Forces for safeguarding the geographical boundaries of the country successfully, said that message had been delivered to the enemy that as a united nation Pakistan is an invincible country.

He said that we are united in Pakistan including minorities. He said that the white color in Pakistani flag represents minorities. In a response to a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved that minorities got a prominent place in Pakistan.

He said that this will be harmful for the nation if media and Information Department are not on the same page.

He said that media should pin-point if there is any negligence on our part so that we will rectify it, however, media should also highlight our good performance.

He said that revolutionary measures were being taken by the PTI government for Pakistan. In response of another question, he maintained that it was easy to defend the government when it performs better.

He said that party has expressed confidence on him and he will discharge his responsibility in an effective manner.

He believed that Information Department played role of bridge between government and media. He further stated that all the Ministers were the part of Punjab Chief Minister’s team and there was no division between spokesman to CM or Information Minister.

He said that criticising the government was the right of Opposition but if they will criticise for the sake of criticism then the government knew how to respond. To a question about Nawaz Sharif, the Minister stated that it was up to Nawaz Sharif to decide if he wanted to go to the hospital or not.

“PIC is a best institute for the heart diseases”, he said.