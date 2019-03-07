Share:

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir will arrive in Islamabad today on a day-long official visit.

The Saudi foreign minister will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi during the visit to discuss bilateral matters and regional situation.

Al-Jubeir was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad last week, however he had delayed his visit. The reason behind the change in the schedule was not stated.

Qureshi had said Al-Jubeir was coming to Pakistan with an important message from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Last month, the Saudi crown prince had visited Pakistan. In his joint press conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan before departing, MbS had said, "It feels home in Pakistan.... We believe in Pakistan's future, we believe that Pakistan has huge opportunities. In 2030, Pakistan will be next to two huge economies, China and India."