ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the review petitions filed by Mukhtaran Mai against acquittal of accused in rape case till March 27th.

A three-member Bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the review petitions filed by Mukhtaran Mai.

During the course of proceedings, Senior Advocate Aitzaz Ahsan counsel for Mukhtaran Mai appeared before the Bench and pleaded the court to review its early judgment.

Justice Gulzar asked about the counsels of accused.

On which the accused responded that they had received the notice a day before and could not engage a counsel for their defence.

Justice Gulzar directed the accused to appear before court alongwith their counsel on next date of hearing and adjourned the case till March 27th.