LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday visited the head office of Punjab Safe City Authority and inaugurated the multipurpose facilities project for the staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was pleased that the best facilities were arranged for the staff, adding that the conducive atmosphere would boost the working potential of the staff.

He also presided over the 24th board meeting of Punjab Safe City Authority.

He said that the scope of safe city project was being extended to other cities as it was playing an important role for the eradication of the crime. The enhanced scope of this project will benefit the people and Punjab province will be protected through the latest technology, he added.

The Kasur Safe City Project will be operationalised soon. Construction of buildings for safe city project has been completed in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, the CM added. The PSCA project will be completed through the public-private partnership in Rawalpindi.

The chief minister approved new recruitment for PSCA and extension in the contract of COO. The meeting approved amendments in service regulations of PSCA and provision of financial aid to the legal heirs in case of death of the employee. The married female employees will be granted 90 days of maternity leave. The employees’ contracts will be extended for another four years in case of satisfying performance while the contract will not be extended in case of poor performance.

The PSCA employees will be eligible for gratuity after the completion of one-year service. The meeting also approved an increase in salary of junior executive officer as well as the career plan of police communication officer. It was also decided that the online payment of e-challan would be possible.

The chief minister directed that necessary steps should be given final shape at the earliest so that the hassle of going to banks for the payment of e-challans could be avoided. The chief minister also visited the media monitoring room and video wall and inspected the monitoring of the traffic system through the latest CCTV cameras. He asked the employees to work hard.

“Punjab government has given approval to the career plan, service structure and all the problems will be solved on a priority basis in future as well,” he added.

PSCA CEO told that 925,000 violators have been fined through the e-challan system and a sum of Rs100 million is collected from them.

IG Police, chairman P&D, spokesman Punjab government, secretaries of Finance, C&W, chairman PITB, CCPO Lahore, Secretary (coordination) to CM, MD PSCA and others attended the meeting.

Separately, Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain called on the chief minister and discussed progress made on hydle power projects. The CM said that work is being done on small hydle power projects in the Punjab and steps have also been taken for the construction of small dams. Construction of new dams for conservation of water and energy generation is the need of the hour as water is a boon and the hydle power projects to generate cheap electricity.