ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory administration took over control of at least 3 major seminaries and mosques in the city that were being operated by the proscribed organisations after the government launched a crackdown against the militant outfits, according to the sources in the local administration.

According to the city administration, the mosques have been handed over to the Auqaf Department and an assistant commissioner has been appointed as administrator for running day-to-day affairs of these seminaries.

They said that the authorities also held scores of persons associated with these facilities. The action was taken before ‘Fajar’ prayers on Wednesday, according to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

Masjid-e-Quba and Madrasa Khalid bin Waleed in Sector I-8, Madrasa Zia-ul-Quran, Madni Masjid and Ali Asghar Masjid are among the seminaries and mosques taken into control by the Auqaf department. All these facilities are situated in different areas of the capital.

The mosques and seminaries have been taken into control following an operation against the proscribed organisations under the National Action Plan. New prayer leaders and ‘khateebs’ have been appointed by the Auqaf Department in these mosques and seminaries. The sources further said that Maulana Yaseen had been removed from Masjid-e-Quba and Maulana Abdul Hafeez was appointed new prayer leader at the mosque.

Similarly, Maulana Azhar Abbasi was removed from Madni Masjid and Maulana Umer Farooq replaced him the new ‘khateeb’. Yar Muhammad was removed as ‘khateeb’ from Masjid Ali Asghar and Qari Siddique was appointed as the new ‘khateeb’ of the masjid, according to the sources.

On Tuesday, the authorities took as many as 44 members associated with the proscribed organisations, including Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar’s brother, Mufti Abdul Rauf, and son Hammad Azhar, into ‘preventive detention’ under the NAP. Active members of proscribed/banned organisations in the capital have also been arrested and placed under custody.

A day earlier, on March 5, the interior ministry issued a notification to declare Jamat-ud-Dawa and Falah-i-Insanyat Foundation s proscribed organisations and listed them in the first schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.