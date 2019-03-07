Share:

ISLAMABAD - Golden boy Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed has vowed to rewrite history books by representing Pakistan in Olympics.

Talking to The Nation, 13-year-old Sinan, who is based in UAE, said: “I am the first Pakistani expat, who won gold for Pakistan team in Fujairah last month, while I also won gold in UAE Open National Taekwondo Championship this month and a gold in the same event in 2017.”

Sinan had also won his first bronze medal for Pakistan at the President World Taekwondo Championship held in Tashkent in August 2017. He achieved this distinction at the age of just 12, being student of grade 8 at the North American International School in Dubai. The taekwondo journey of Sinan began at the age of only 6, when he started playing the combat sport for fitness but later, he developed his skills and became a professional athlete.

He said for the last two years, he has been playing for Pakistan national taekwondo team. “I was inspired by my elder brother Ammar Ashfaq, who is a second don Black Belt and also plays for Pakistan national team. I train at Sharjah Sport Club with Abdullah Hatim, head coach of the UAE’s national taekwondo team and technical director at the Sharjah Sport Club.”

Sinan, who started his training with acclaimed coach Zeyad Hammad Abu Zahieh, 7th Dan Kukkiwon based in Sharjah, in addition to his Pakistani coach Nadir Khan, said he has been preparing for the World Cadet Championship to be held in Uzbekistan. “I am selected to represent Pakistan at more than five events this year and I am planning to represent my country in the Asian Games, World Cup and Olympics as well.”

Sinan thanked Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) and especially president Lt Col (r) Raja Wasim Ahmed Janjua for giving him chance to play for Pakistan. “The PTWF is backing me and I am determined to make Pakistan proud at international events.”

He said Pakistan government should also encourage and support individual sports as they are the one, who can win medals for the country. “Currently, there is no financial support for athletes in terms of bearing expenses for travel and lodging and my father has to spend this money from his pocket.

“I request PM and IPC Minister to lend a helping hand to the federation, so that they may further work on providing facilities to the athletes. For how long players like me totally depend on parents to bear our expenses, rather government should come forward to ensure Pakistan keep on winning international laurels.”

Sinan’s proud father Ashfaq Ahmed, who is Associate Editor at Gulf News Dubai, said: “Being athlete myself, I always encourage my kids to take part in healthy sports. My wife is equally supportive in transforming my kids into champions. My children regularly practise the game and also equally focus on their studies.