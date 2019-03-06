Share:

ISLAMABAD-The ministry of Federal Education on Wednesday felt the absence of Sindh government in 12th inter-provincial education ministers’ conference held to bring all the provinces on the same page in developing uniform education system in the country.

It was the second term since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power and the Sindh government avoided sending its representative in the conference.

The Ministry of Federal Education is trying to implement a uniform education system across the country by brining all provinces on same page declaring it a national cause.

But provinces, particularly Sindh government, have reservations on the model being presented by the federal government as the education was declared a provincial subject after 18th Amendment.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmmod addressing a press conference after the meeting told media that Sindh government was extended invitation for the conference, but they did not come this time also’.

He said that representatives of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

He said that education is above politics and its improvement is also a national objective but unfortunately Sindh representation was not in the meeting. “We kept waiting for Sindh,” he said.

The minister said that Sindh government though was ensured that the step towards uniform education system would not harm the 18th Amendment, but may be for Sindh government it’s a political issue.

The minister also said that the ministry was also working to bring religious seminaries and private education system on the same page in developing the national curriculum.

“It is the first step to convince all stakeholders on uniform education system, the technical issues of implementation will come later,” he added.

The minister said that the meeting discussed the issues of developing a uniform academic calendar, improving literacy rate, national curriculum and out-of-school-children situation in the country.

Minister Shafqat Mehmood also expressed dissatisfaction on the total number of OOSC in the country.

Replying to a query asked by The Nation he said, “I am also not satisfied with the figures but relying on different surveys that currently 22.8 million children in the country are out of schools.

He said that in Islamabad, the estimated OOSC were 30,000, but in a survey, as many as 11,000 children were identified and enrolled in educational institutions.

He said that Punjab and KP government will also launch the enrolment drive of OOSC soon.

Informing about the medium of instruction in the uniform education system, the minister said that there was still a debate whether the courses would be taught in English or in mother tongue.

The federal minister rejected that there was any pressure from elite private education set ups regarding replacing the English as medium of instruction.

“There is an opinion in people that medium of English helps students in excelling in their career,” he said.

Minister Shafqat Mehmood also added that nothing could be done or replaced over the night and all stake holders would be taken onboard before taking any decision.

He said that a technical committee would look into the different curriculums in the country and make a national curriculum.

The minister said that the current literacy rate in the country is 58% while government had a wish of increasing it up to 70 per cent in next 5 years.

He said that about 10.5 million people were needed to bring into education system to improve the literacy rate.

The minister also said that representation of the provinces in the meeting agreed developing a uniform academic calendar.

He said that all boards in the country will conduct examination at same time. Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that along with uniform academic calendar for examination boards, universities would also have a same academic calendar for facilitation of students.

He said that the procedure of this model will be discussed and implemented after giving it a final shape.