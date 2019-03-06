Share:

KARACHI-Sindh government has taken over the control of 56 facilities including schools, hospitals and seminaries previously run by Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation following ban on the activities of both organisations by federal government.

This was stated by Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday while talking to media.

He said: “As we know that federal government under Anti Terrorism Laws has declared JuD and FIF as proscribed organisations and decided to take control of all the facilities run by these two banned outfits located in the jurisdiction of federal government. The seminaries and public welfare facilities located in Sindh province have been taken over by the provincial government.” “From now, these schools, hospitals and seminaries will be controlled by the government as per government protocols,” he said, and adding that no person shall be denied the services being provided through these institutions.

He said that the staff of the institutions will continue after due clearance and scrutiny as per standards and procedures of the government.

Giving details of these facilities, Wahan said that 31 schools, 16 seminaries and nine other facilities have been taken over by the provincial government. He added that 10 schools, nine seminaries and five were in Karachi division; three schools and one hospital in Hyderabad; two schools and one seminary in Matiari; one school in Jamshoro; three schools and one hospital in Mirpurkhas; four schools in Sanghar; one school in Tando Allahyar; three schools and one seminary in Badin; one school, two hospitals and one seminary in Tharparkar; one seminary in Naushahro Feroze; two schools and three seminaries in Shaheed Benazir Abad; and a school in Kambar Shahdadkot.

Wahab further said that committees have been constituted at provincial, divisional (in case of Karachi) and district level to manage these facilities in best interest of public. He said that provincial committee will be headed by secretary home department as chairman and Additional IG Police Special Branch, special secretary education, special secretary health and chief administrator Auqaf will be its members.

The divisional committee for Karachi only comprised of Commissioner Karachi as its chairman, while Additional IG Police Karachi and divisional heads of Education, Health and Auqaf will act as its members. Similarly, he said that district committees will be headed by deputy commissioner and district heads of Education, Health and Auqaf Departments will be its members. The advisor said that these institutions will be run in the supervision of Sindh government and all the expenses would be borne by the provincial government.

He also appealed to people to cooperate with the government adding that Sindh government has taken over the control of seminaries and welfare institutions affiliated with both the banned outfits and if anyone tried to create hurdles in this regard, he will be arrested.