SHIKARPUR- Though Shikarpur police have killed two high profile terrorists in a shootout in Sibi, Balochistan; there are still threats from the sleeping cells of terror outfits which need effective measures to be countered.

This was stated by the leaders of Shuhada Committee Shikarpur during a press conference at Shikarpur Press Club here on Wednesday.

Allama Maqsood Ahmed Domki, chairman Shuhada Committee Shikarpur, criticised the decision of SSP Shikarpur Sajid Ameer Sadozai for removing security from Imambargahs and Shia leaders. He maintained that Imambargahs and Shia leaders had been left at the mercy of terrorists.

He said that the police must provide them security.

To a question, he welcomed the decision of federal government to ban proscribed organisations in Pakistan.

Maulvi Sikandar Ali Dal, Ali Asghar Sethar, Mansoor Ali and other leaders and workers also spoke on the occasion.