Share:

LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift finds the idea of turning 30 ‘’weird’’. The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ hitmaker celebrates the milestone age in December but she can’t believe that’s the case as part of her still feels like a teenager, and the other part feels so much older. She wrote on Instagram: ‘’According to my birth certificate, I turn 30 this year.

‘’It’s weird because part of me still feels 18 and part of me feels 283, but the actual, factual age I currently am is 29.’’ Taylor - who is dating actor Joe Alwyn - has been told the next decade will be the ‘’most fun’’ so she’s ready to explore that.

Teasing her upcoming interview with America’s ELLE magazine, she added: ‘’I’ve heard people say that your 30’s are ‘the most fun!’ so I’ll definitely keep you posted on my findings on that when I know.

She said: ‘’I think that the way music can transport you back to a long-forgotten memory is the closest sensation we have to traveling in time.

‘’To this day, when I hear ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’ by the Dixie Chicks, I instantly recall the feeling of being 12 years old, sitting in a little wood paneled room in my family home in Pennsylvania. I’m clutching a guitar and learning to play the chords and sing the words at the same time, rehearsing for a gig at a coffee house.

‘’When I hear ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’’’ by Panic! At The Disco, I’m transported back to being sixteen and driving down the streets of Hendersonville, Tennessee, with my best friend Abigail, euphorically screaming the lyrics... ‘’I’m convinced that ‘You Learn’ by Alanis Morissette, ‘Put Your Records On’ by Corinne Bailey Rae and ‘Why’ by Annie Lennox have actually healed my heart after bad break-ups or let downs.’’