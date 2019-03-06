Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that solution to all prevailing problems lies in quality education, which itself hinges on industrious and diligent teachers.

“We will have to teach our teachers first to enable them impart quality education to our children, otherwise all our efforts will be in vain,” declared Murad Ali Shah while addressing a ceremony organised to announce Public-Private Partnership between the Sindh Education Department and Durbeen, an NGO to run Government Elementary College of Education, Hussainabad, here on Wednesday. It is to be noted that Durbeen also announced partnership with University of Helsinki, Finland to bring global best practices in teacher education to Govt Elementary College of Education, Hussainabad.

The programme was attended by Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah, Secretary Education Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, CEO Durbeen Salma A Alam, Minna Saade, International Business Development manager of University of Helsinki, Finland, President Zindagi Trust and Tabba Shahzad Roy, the key donor of Durbeen and others.

The Sindh CM pointed out that the first and foremost problem in the way of quality education is high rate of absenteeism by teachers in public sector schools. “The education department with hectic efforts designed a biometric system to ensure teachers attendance in schools,” he informed and claimed as soon as biometric system started functioning, most of teachers instead of attending schools and taking classes, chose to get early retirement. “This step enhanced our pension bill instead of improving teaching process in classroom,” he claimed with a grin.

He revealed that the Sindh government has more than 40,000 schools. “If we succeed in running only 10 schools successfully, we will be able to generate thousands of best students who will not only shine their names, name of their parents but the institution as well and serve the nation in a better manner,” he argued. The Sindh CM said that now the government has decided to adopt another plan under which Public-Private Partnership is launched.

Murad Ali Shah said that the government schools which are being run by Zindagi Trust, Kiran Trust running a Lyari school and NJV school being operated by an NGO have proved to be the best schools. This showed that the PPP mode was best mode to improve and revolutionise education with the management of private sector, he added.

He said that the recruitment of policemen was being made purely on merit which was as much necessary as teachers recruitment. “The government decided to make recruitments in education department through third party but even then results were not so much encouraging,” he said and added therefore he decided to start best teachers training/education through private sector.

He said that he was quite happy and satisfied to hand over the management of Government Elementary College of Education, Hussainabad to Durbeen- a partner of University of Helsinki, Finland. “In this way, we would be able to bring global best efforts in teachers education to Sindh and make it necessary for every teacher to undergo a four-year BEd training programme designed by Helsinki University to be offered by Durbeen at Elementary College of Education for in-service and fresh candidates,” the CM expressed his optimism.

The chief minister regretted that the Sindh Education Department has only nine percent science teachers and almost same number mathematics teachers. “Therefore, the provincial government has decided that the recruitment would be on need basis,” he revealed.

In his address, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that there is problem of ownership. He said that the government teachers or headmasters do not own their schools.

Citing an example of Zindagi Trust schools, he said that their [school] building was government constructed, their teaching and non-teaching staff is government-recruited then why their schools are neat and clean and providing best education. He said because Shahzad Roy has given them ownership, and “we will have to give ownership to our educational institutions.”

The education minister said that the government schools were not so much bad as were being portrayed. He gave example of CSS examinations and said that most of the successful candidates had come out of government schools.

Earlier, Salma A Alam of Durbeen and Minna Saade of Helsinki University briefed the audience about their plan to start training programmes.

CM VISIT WB-SPONSORED KNIP AT NEW SECRETARIAT

Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah visited WB-sponsored Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP) at New Secretariat.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that the Sindh government with the assistance of World Bank has initiated the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP) to improve public spaces in the city’s selected neighbourhoods and to strengthen the city government’s capacity to provide certain administrative services such as business registration and construction permits.

Under the project, underground parking area for parking of 400 vehicles is being developed. When he reached Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem and Secretary Home Kazi Kabir and project director and other staff also reached on the spot and briefed the chief minister.

The CM said that the Project Loan Agreement was signed on June 15, 2017 for an investment of $98 million that would be financed through an IDA SUF Credit of $86 million and counterpart funding equivalent to $12 million.

The chief minister said that that under the sub-projects in Saddr neighbourhood under KNIP, the Educational and cultural zone are being implemented. The sub-project area comprises of rehabilitation of three roads that form a triangle, up-gradation of sidewalks, up-gradation of infrastructure/burying major utility network in ROW of Dr Ziauddin Road (from Shaheen Complex to Pakistan Chowk) Din Muhammad Wafai Road (from Arts Council Chowk to Pakistan Chowk) and Construction of sub-surface car parking space in ROW and Students Space/Plazza on Shahrah-e-Kamal Ataturk.

The ‘Re-Development of Culture and Education Area in Saddr Downtown’, was inaugurated on 12 March 2018 by Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the presence of World Bank representatives. Total contract cost of the project is Rs1,671 million.

The sub-project comprises of public space in the form of pedestrian students’ Piazza on Shahrah-e-Kamal Ataturk, two level parking facility for 400 vehicles, rehabilitation of 2.5km roads, sidewalks on both sides, including up-gradation of utilities. It also includes external surface improvement works at Arts Council.

Project Director Nazir Issani briefed the chief minister that 35 percent work on parking facility has been completed while 90 percent of piling work on the periphery has been achieved. The South and North Court yard have been completed at Arts Council. The minor works are in progress.