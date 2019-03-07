Share:

The PTI hawks don’t feel good about Asad Qaiser. Some of them even keep complaining, loudly, in media that as the Speaker of the national assembly, he behaves too appeasing and accommodating when it comes to dealing with a number-strong opposition.

But yet once again on Wednesday, Qaiser clearly demonstrated his managerial skills. Thanks to his deft handling, the government was finally able to get that mini budget passed, which the finance minister had introduced more than a month ago.

Things had been chaotic at the national assembly since Monday. In the absence of Asad Qaiser, his deputy, Qasim Suri, remained hesitant in taking the presidential chair. He lacked the courage and the skill for regulating a small but rabble-rousing group of the religious-Right.

The JUI-connected Maulanas were determined to take on Faisal Vawda, the minister of water, for uttering some reckless remarks while participating in a TV show.

Fully backed by a vast number of the PML-N backbenchers, they kept demanding that the national assembly should “condemn” Vawda for committing “blasphemy,” through a resolution. Only after moving of this resolution, they would let the assembly finish the given agenda.

The government appeared miserably clueless about how to prevent building of a potentially explosive controversy. Besides endangering the life of the accused minister, the constant bedlam in the national assembly could also have incited street demonstrations against the government.

Feeling paralyzed with uncertainty, some ministers had strongly suggested that the house should be prorogued on Tuesday and the government should hope for things to cool off.

Without passing the mini budget, such prorogation must have appeared cowardly, though. Asad Qaiser was thus summoned to Islamabad SOS and he did deliver the day after.

Soon after his arrival in town the government also decided that it must quickly get over with passage of the mini budget Wednesday, before proroguing the house for a long break. It was left to the Speaker as how to go about it.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP Chairman, had firmly refused to join the rabble-rousers. Little wonder, the Speaker started his day by talking to him on phone.

On his request, the PPP leader took quite a while to persuade the multi-party opposition members that the government must not be allowed to bulldoze passage of the mini budget. He proposed that the opposition should go to the house and force the government to start the debate on budgetary proposals.

You can discuss any issue under the sun while participating in general discussion in the national assembly on fiscal proposals. Maulanas of the religious-right were made to realize that they could express their thoughts regarding Vawda while participating in general debate on mini budget.

Meanwhile, before the start of the Wednesday sitting, Prime Minister Imran Khan ensured his presence in the parliament house to chair a meeting of the treasury members. After sternly conveying to them that the mini budget must be passed on Wednesday by all means, he left the building without entering floor of the national assembly.

At the outset of the sitting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari volunteered to initiate the debate on mini budget. After getting the floor, he delivered an engaging and mostly witty speech.

He did not focus on the package, which Asad Umer had announced more than a month ago in the name of kick-starting a sluggish economy. Instead of going into its details, he dismissed the same as being harsh to the poor and marginalized sections of our society.

He spent more time to discuss the post-Pulwama events. After praising the armed forces for a convincing display of their vigilance and the capacity that also led to downing of an intruding MIG on Pakistan’s territory, he switched to question the “peace gesture” of Imran Khan.

He strongly believed that before announcing the unilateral looking release of the Indian pilot, the Prime Minister should have ensured getting something substantive from India in return.

He, however, was his taunting best while discussing the government’s decision of taking on organizations, named and proscribed as “terrorists” by the UN.

The PPP leader accused the government of still being somewhat soft on them and compared their handling with JIT-led probes, when it comes to punishing some opposition leaders in the name of accountability.

“Even my breakfast is being watched by them,” he recalled while blaming the government of striking an NRO with proscribed organizations.

Shah Mehmud Qureshi chose to respond from the government. But most of his taunts were reserved for the PML-N.

He acted proud in recalling that the PTI got the government only six months ago. But a National Action Plan (NAP), aimed at firmly tackling the proscribed organizations was prepared and adopted, “by national consensus,” way back in 2014.

“The recent allies (the PML-N) of the PPP must explain as to why their government failed to execute it,” he demanded to earn loud desk thumping from the government benches.

Doing this, the cunning and very experienced politician in him instinctively knew that hardly a person from the PML-N benches would dare to stand up and tell-all while explaining “hurdles” that surfaced in comprehensive and effective execution of the NAP.

Ahsan Iqbal got the floor after him from the PML-N benches. Being a former interior minister, he could talk a lot about limitations of the previous government, when it came to execution of the NAP. He preferred to let the question be passed, though.

He adopted the professorial tone of an academic to highlight “achievements” of the previous government on the economic front and kept comparing them with “dismal” performance of these days. His lengthy speech remained too dry and devoid of engaging political content.

Finally came the turn of Maulana Asad Mehmud, the parliamentary leader of the JUI. He instantly came to discuss Faisal Vawda, but Asad Qaiser was just not willing to cede any space to him.

The JUI-connected Maulanas could not take it, but acting deaf to their noise making, he asked Asad Umer to begin reading clauses of the mini budget and they were quickly passed with loud ‘Ayes.’

Then, the House was prorogued and the JUI-connected Maulanas could not fuel a potentially explosive controversy they had been trying to build since the beginning of this week.