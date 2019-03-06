Share:

Islamabad- A 3-day Islamabad Taste, the capital’s signature food festival, will be held at Convention Centre from March 8. The festival is being organised by Islamabad Taste. The 3-day food festival includes live international chef demonstration, food eateries, kids arena, premium food eateries and artist line.

The festival is aimed at celebrating the capital’s culinary scene. The event will be an exciting opportunity where all participants will be honoured with excessive interactive branding.

More than 80 food eateries stalls would be set up at one stop for 3 days.

A workshop ‘Healing Food, Healing Mind’ would be part of the festival by health nutritionists to educate participants about healthy diet.

Famous artists’ performance will be part of the event to entertain participants with melodious songs.