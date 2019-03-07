Share:

ANKARA (AA) - The scholarship program offered by Turkey’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) received the highest number of applications since the program was created in 2012, head of the YTB said. In a statement, Abdullah Eren thanked students for showing great interest in the program.

“There were nearly 42,000 applications to the scholarship program in 2012. Now, we have got 145,700 applications from 167 countries for 2019 and this sets a record,” said Eren, and added they had to extend application deadline because of this huge demand this year. “We currently have 17,000 scholarship students. We aim to have 25,000 by 2023,” the head of YTB said.

The Turkiye Scholarships program, also known as Turkiye Burslari, offers a range of programs designed for each level of study, including full-time and short-term undergraduate, graduate, research and language education opportunities in the most prestigious universities in Turkey for international students and researchers.

After the application process, students are invited to interview in nearly 100 locations worldwide. Candidates who are successful in interviews, which are conducted by scholars and YTB experts, come to Turkey and take Turkish classes in their first year.

Afterward, they are placed in universities in the direction of their preferences. The scholarships include accommodation, food, stipends, as well as insurance and flights to Turkey and back home.

Students who have completed their higher education in Turkey become voluntary country ambassadors who build bridges of friendship between Turkey and their countries.

For sustaining these ties, the Turkey Alumni network has been established with a member body of more than 150,000 graduates from more than 160 countries.

Established in 2010, the YTB is responsible for coordinating the activities of Turks living abroad and developing relations through economic, social and cultural activities.