Share:

Islamabad : Indian army yesterday once again resorted to heaving firing on civilian population in Bagsar sector along the Line of Control injuring two people.

Two civilians Azmat Bibi, 55, and Baba Jan S/O Ghulam Muhammad, 75, a resident of Mera village sustained injuries.

Besides deliberately targeting civilians, India continued making false claims blaming Pakistan Army for targeting civilian population across LoC in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan Army has many a times expressed its principled ethical stance of never targeting civilian population being a highly professional force especially already suppressed Kashmiri brethren across LoC in Held Kashmir.

Deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in AJ&K by Indian army will never go unnoticed and Pakistan army will defend citizens at all cost through effective and targeted response.

In air and maritime domains, the PAF and PN continue maintaining state of vigilance and alertness.