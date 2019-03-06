Share:

LOS ANGELES- Tyrese Gibson has reportedly joined the cast of ‘Morbius’. The 40-year-old singer-and-actor has signed up to star alongside Jared Leto as the titular Spider-Man villain in a currently unknown part, as per Variety.

Last week, Gibson was confirmed to portray singer/songwriter Teddy Pendergrass in a new biopic and he’s also gearing up to film the ninth instalment in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise - which sees him star as former convict Roman Pearce. Gibson’s attachment to ‘Morbius’ comes hot off the heels of Jared Harris signing up to the superhero movie. According to Variety, the 57-year-old actor - who is known for his roles in ‘The Crown’ and ‘Made Men’ - will make an appearance, though his character is not yet known.

Last month, it was reported that Matt Smith is in talks for a major role in the film, which is also being kept secret at the moment. Daniel Espinosa is directing the project, and Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster are set to produce.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have written the script for the film, which tells the story of a scientist who ended up with vampire traits, such as a thirst for blood and fangs, after attempting to cure himself of blood disease. Morbius first appeared in comic ‘The Amazing Spider-Man #101’, and the character went on to land his own series, ‘Morbius, the Living Vampire’, which spanned from 1992 to 1995.

Leto has already began preparing for the role, taking to Twitter in November to reveal he had shaved his beard off ahead of filming the ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Venom’ spin-off.