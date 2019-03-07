Share:

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will be able to sit in the dugout for his side's return leg in the last 16 of the Champions League away to Juventus next week.

The Atletico coach was given a 20,000 euros (1 euro equals to 1.14 US dollars) fine by UEFA's Disciplinary Committee for making an obscene gesture, signaling to his genitals, as he celebrated his side's second goal in the 2-0 first leg win.

The incident was not originally included in the referee's post-game report, but it was picked up by a UEFA inspector who was checking TV images of the game.

Simeone apologized for his gesture shortly after the game finished and explained that it had merely been in celebration and was never aimed at either the Juventus team or the Italian supporters in Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

It had been thought he could have been handed a one or two-match ban for UEFA, but fortunately for Simeone and Atletico, the incident has been resolved with just a fine.