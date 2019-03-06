Share:

ISLAMABAD - Elder brother of famous humorous poet Sarfraz Shahid and father of Usman Ijaz and Tariq Ijaz, Colonel (R) Ijaz Mahmood was laid to rest here on Wednesday. His funeral prayer was offered at H-11 graveyard in Islamabad, which was attended by large number of civil and military officials and persons from different walks of life. The Qul of the departed soul of Colonel (R) Ijaz Mahmood will be held today at 11am at his residence, house number 50, street number 3, Gomal Road, Sector E-7 Islamabad.