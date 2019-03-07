Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said the United States, together with the help of other countries, defused the Pak-India tension that threatened a large-scale war.

Speaking to journalists here, he said the tension between Pakistan and India was easing, which is a positive development.

“The United States played a pivotal diplomatic role in the current situation to reduce the tension. I thank US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for playing an active role in de-escalating tension between Pakistan and India. Foreign ministers of China, Russia, Turkey, UAE and Jordan also played a significant role in reducing tension between the two countries,” he said.

The minister said consequent to the government’s efforts and effective diplomacy, the perception about Pakistan had changed in the US.

The FM said Pakistan was sending back its High Commissioner Sohail Mehmood to India after consultations. “Pakistan wants peace with India and the world supported us in these efforts. Pakistani delegation will visit New Delhi (on March 14) to sort out modalities in connection with Kartarpur Corridor,” he added.

Other officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were pressing for a contact between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

“PM Imran Khan has nothing against it (the contact). He has even tried to catch the Indian PM over the telephone recently. US intervention is positive. We may see the two PMs talking soon,” said one official.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told media men during a press briefing that tension had lowered in the backdrop of contacts made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Palladino called for direct contracts between Pakistan and India for defusing the situation. He cautioned that further military activity between the two countries will compound the situation. Steps will continue to lower tension between Pakistan and India, he stated.

The escalation of Pak-India tensions in relations between Pakistan and India was caused by an attack on an Indian military car convoy in held Kashmir on February 14, which killed 45 soldiers.

Later, India carried out an air strike across the Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force hit back and downed two India jets. One pilot was also captured but was released after brief detention.

On March 5, Pakistan launched a crackdown against the JeM and other proscribed outfits, taking into ‘protective custody’ Masood Azhar’s brother Mufti Abdul Rauf and son Hammad Azhar.

State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi said the action was taken without any foreign pressure and the government was taking indiscriminate action against banned outfits. “We won’t let anyone use Pakistani soil against anyone so that no force can intervene in Pakistan’s domestic issues. We are taking the action under our responsibility. We are considering taking Masood Azahar into custody. There is no decision so far (in this regard),” he said.

Earlier, addressing the ‘National Conference on Pakistan-China Economic Cooperation: Next Level’ - organised by China-Pakistan Study Centre at the Institute of Strategic Studies here - Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to conduct country’s foreign policy in honour, dignity, national interest and as per the aspirations of the people. He said dialogue and exchange of views are imperative to address all issues to achieve the goal of peace and tranquility of the region.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and China were iron brothers and friendship between the two countries is based on shared values. He said both the countries are positive factor of peace and stability in the region.

The Foreign Minister said the recent successful visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan was a testament of growing international confidence in our country. The FM said Pakistan was working with foreign partners to exploit the real potential of Pakistan.

The minister said it was time to end “all our conflicts and move towards peace. India is misguiding its public and now Indian people are not accepting Narendra Modi’s anti-Pakistan agenda.”

Qureshi said Indian students in Mumbai and Oxford were protesting for peace in the region. He said all the Indian designs against Pakistan went in vain as the world has totally rejected the Indian stance.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi alsotelephoned his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono yesterday and apprised him about the steps taken by Pakistan for regional peace and security.

The FM said Pakistan was a peace loving countryand desires peace in the region. He said Pakistan had decided to send back its envoy to India soon. He said a Pakistani delegation will also visit India on the 14th of this month for talks on Kartarpur corridor.

He said Pakistan had also decided to revive contacts between the Directors General military operations.

The Japanese Foreign Minister hailed Pakistan’s goodwill gesture regarding release of the Indian pilot. He said Pakistan and India should resolve their disputes through dialogue.