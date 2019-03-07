Share:

The United State doubts that Russia will be able to create a sovereign internet because its citizens will be anxious to access apps and tools, US National Security Agency (NSA) Director Gen. Paul Nakasone said during a cyber conference in San Francisco.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there is a theoretical threat of Russia being disconnected from the Internet, hence the need for independent segments.

"At the end of the day what we've seen is that citizens… we’re very anxious to get to apps that are familiar to us," Nakosaone, who also heads US Cyber Command, said on Wednesday. "So, while we watch this, while we take note of what they [Russians] are trying to do… I am a bit sceptical they will be able to pull this off at this time."

Other nations, Nakosaone added, such as Iran have tried to create a sovereign internet and while Russia’s initiative sounds "interesting" it will be very difficult to achieve.

In response to the "aggressive" US national cyber defence strategy released in September, Russian lawmakers proposed a bill to create an autonomous Rusnet in case the country's providers are disconnected from the global web. In addition, legislation has been introduced that would enable a Russian government entity to centrally administer internet and communication networks in case of a security threat from abroad.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia is not planning to restrict the internet but intends to guard itself against possible cyber attacks from abroad.