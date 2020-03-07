Share:

LAHORE - As many as 42 important political and social figures including former Federal Minister Liaquat Bhatti, Asad Abbas Shah, 11 former Nazims and Naib Nazims and 11 present and former office-bearers of various bars called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and General Secretary Muslim League Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Friday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League (PML).

Talking on this occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan Muslim League’s doors were open for those who had left the party. “Those who left can return to their political home, the Pakistan Muslim League to do politics of the people,” he added.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that that PML-Q was playing the role of an ally for prosperity of the people and solving the problems of the masses. He said, PML-Q would field its candidates in the coming local bodies’ elections throughout Punjab. “We will continue to give surprises regarding more entrants, whether it be the government front or political wrangling, we always take our colleagues along,” he observed.