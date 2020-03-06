Share:

Rawalpindi-An officer of Airports Security Force (ASF) on Friday was caught by officials of Customs while attempting to escort a passenger carrying 10 liquor bottles in his luggage at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP).

However, the ASF officer managed to flee from the scene and the Customs held the passenger besides seizing liquor from his possession.

An inquiry has been launched against the ASF officer identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Tariq Manhokha, they said.

According to sources, a passenger namely Hidayat Ullah arrived at NIIAP from Birmingham (UK) via PK-792 at 6am at NIIAP when ASI Tariq Manhokha of ASF reached at arrival department to give him protocol.

According to details, ASI was escorting the passenger when Customs officials stopped them at a counter for checking the luggage of passenger.

The ASF officer started quarrelling with the Customs officials and tried to bar them from opening the bags of passenger. The Customs officials conducted search of luggage of passenger and found 10 bottles of imported liquor on which the ASF fled from the scene.

The passenger was arrested on the spot seizing the liquor, Sources said.

Later on, Customs released the passenger. A letter was written to the high ups of ASF HQs for initiating legal action against ASI officer.

Meanwhile, Customs also thwarted an attempt of smuggling thousands of medical masks out of country via New Islamabad International Airport.

Officials of Customs, following the instructions of Deputy Collector Umar Chatha, thwarted an attempt of smuggling some 7kg medical masks abroad via NIIAP.

The customs took the consignment into custody and started investigation.