Share:

ISLAMABAD-Astronauts discovered that lettuces grown on board the International Space Station hold more nutritional value than ones grown on Earth. This is a major breakthrough for future deep space missions according to microbiologists at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida who lead the experiment.

The successful cultivation of the edible plant brings the colonization of Mars a step closer, according to researchers from NASA. It was planted, grown and cared for on the ISS from seeds by astronauts on the station from 2014 to 2016 as part of the Vegetable Production Systems project.

NASA says it was served by astronauts with oil and vinegar dressing and the space leaves were a wild success, described as ‘awesome’ by the crew who ate them.