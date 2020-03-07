Share:

QUETTA - Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal met with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday and discussed prevention and precautionary measures against Coronavirus. Both Chief Ministers informed each other of their respective province’s readiness to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. It was agreed upon during the meeting that combating Coronavirus is a national issue and should be deal with by working together.

Both leaders also agreed to cooperate in sharing information about visitors coming from Iran with CM Balochistan informing that visitors go through a quarantine period of 14 days at the Taftan border where they are screened and provided all basic facilities.

Coordination between both provinces for the return of visitors belonging to SIndh was also discussed.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that 2,300 travelers who have recently returned to Sindh from China and Iran have been contacted and they are being tested for cough, flu and other indicators of coronavirus. He praised Balochistan government’s efforts to facilitate visitors in Taftan border adding that a newly built 140-Bed hospital in Karachi has been converted into an Isolation center as preparation for the viral outbreak. NNI