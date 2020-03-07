Share:

Rahim yar khan -Nearly 25-ft breach occurred in a canal near Rahim Yar Khan inundated crops spread on hundreds of acres of land on Friday.

The canal developed crack after heavy rain along with hailstorm and strong winds lashed the region flattening standing wheat crops and mango orchards.

However district administration, with the help of local population, plugged the breach developed in the canal on Friday morning on emergency basis and saved the population from major damage.

According to details, at around 7 am on Friday morning, some 25 km from Rahim Yar Khan, in chak No 142, Sadiq branch, the canal developed a sudden crack due to excess water flowing in it after ongoing rains in the area. The crack widened later. The deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad along with his team arrived on the spot with heavy machinery and started work on emergency basis to bridge the gap. They were successful to plug the breach after several hours of hectic efforts. However, crops on several hundred acres were damaged in the meantime.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad has constituted committees headed by assistant commissioners at tehsil level, which will include agriculture, irrigation, and revenue deptt officers, to assess damage caused to the crops due to heavy rains and breach in canal.