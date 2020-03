Share:

LAHORE (PR): CCI Pakistan, which is part of CCI – a leading bottler within the Coca-Cola System, recently organised a ‘sustainability workshop’ at a hotel in Lahore. The purpose of this workshop was to engage stakeholders of CCI Pakistan, including its business partners, policy makers, consultants, NGOs, commercial suppliers and local government representatives in a strategic dialogue to contribute ideas and suggestions towards shaping CCI’s global sustainability pledge for 2030.