KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamen­tary Affairs Mukesh Ku­mar Chawla has directed the officers to ensure timely and complete re­covery of taxes.

He said this while presiding over a meet­ing here at his office on Friday.

The meeting was at­tended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Ab­dul Rahim Sheikh, Di­rector General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Sid­diqui said that an amount of Rs651.480 million was collected in the month of February under the head of motor vehicle tax.

“During the current fi­nancial year, from July 2019 to February 2020, a total of Rs 4770.163 mil­lion has been collected under the head of motor vehicle tax.” he disclosed.

He further said that Rs4036.314 million were received from Karachi, Rs 340.999 million from Hy­derabad, Rs199.325 mil­lion from Sukkur, Rs74.183 million from Shaheed Benazirbad, Rs 75.943 million from Larkana and Rs43.399 million were re­ceived from Mirpurkhas.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Muke­sh Kumar Chawla directed the officers to pay special attention to motor vehicle tax collection and a compre­hensive road checking cam­paign should be launched as soon as possible to collect taxes from the tax default­ers. He said that the officers who would fail to meet the tax targets would be taken to the task and no negli­gence would be tolerated in this regard.