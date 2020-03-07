KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the officers to ensure timely and complete recovery of taxes.
He said this while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.
Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that an amount of Rs651.480 million was collected in the month of February under the head of motor vehicle tax.
“During the current financial year, from July 2019 to February 2020, a total of Rs 4770.163 million has been collected under the head of motor vehicle tax.” he disclosed.
He further said that Rs4036.314 million were received from Karachi, Rs 340.999 million from Hyderabad, Rs199.325 million from Sukkur, Rs74.183 million from Shaheed Benazirbad, Rs 75.943 million from Larkana and Rs43.399 million were received from Mirpurkhas.
Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed the officers to pay special attention to motor vehicle tax collection and a comprehensive road checking campaign should be launched as soon as possible to collect taxes from the tax defaulters. He said that the officers who would fail to meet the tax targets would be taken to the task and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.