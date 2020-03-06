Share:

Attock-Police on Friday arrested an employee of Government Girls College Hazro for allegedly raping a student of the college, filming her naked and later blackmailing her after his bail before arrest was cancelled by a local court.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Hazro circle DSP Aslam Doggar has said that a first year student of Government Girls College Hazro along with her mother visited Police station Hazro on February 19 and while lodging a First Investigation Report stated that Zeeshan Irshad – a clerk of the college developed relations with her on the pretext of contracting marriage and later he assaulted her within college campus in evening hours and filmed her naked.

She stated that when she forced him to contract marriage, he threatened her of dire consequences besides threatening her that her pictures and videos would be uploaded on internet. The DSP said that on the complaint of the victim, Police registered a case under section 376 Pakistan Panel Code.

He added that the accused got bail before arrest which was cancelled by local court on Friday subsequently he was arrested outside of the courtroom and has been sent behind the bars.