MULTAN-Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq inaugurated ‘Plant for Punjab’ drive by planting a tree here on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that trees were being planted across the division under the Plant for Punjab drive.

He said that prepared trees were also being planted in collaboration with civil society and NGOs. He said that all public department should play their role in tree plantation drive.

He said that people from all walks of life should perform their responsibility to provide clean environment to new generation.

Shanul Haq said that tree plantation was also being made on large scale at various roads and entrance ways of the city.

He said that there was dire need to make strategy for proper nurturing of the trees.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan said that trees are oxygen factories and urged citizens to plant trees.

Divisional officer forest Tariq Mahmood said that Plant for Punjab drive was initiated under the directions of Punjab government. He said that 15000 trees as been planted near banks of canals, 30,000 trees at Meeranpur jungle Lodhran and over 28000 trees planted at Peerowal Jungle Khanewal so far.

The free trees were also distributed among citizens and kids on eve of Plant for Punjab day at Commissioner office.

Deadline for

private schools

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has given deadline to private schools by March 20 for installation of waste drums outside their gates as step towards neat and clean city.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar conducted a meeting with private school owners on special directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak here on Friday.

He said that March 20 deadline was given to all private schools for installation of waste drums before their gates otherwise fine starting from Rs 10,000 would be imposed over not installing the drums.

All public schools in Multan had installed the waste drums outside their schools and now private schools were directed to install waste drums,he told APP.

He said that they were taking all possible steps to ensure swift cleanliness arrangements in the city and it was a step towards it.

He said that MWMC task force was already operational and serving notices to people over throwing waste, debris in streets and roads and fines were also being imposed over not lifting waste despite notices.

He said that task force was also raiding against cattle pens over throwing cattle dung and notices were also being issued the owners for shifting their cattle pens outside the city.